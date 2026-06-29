Chevron Expands Data Center Power Strategy Beyond Project Kilby

Per Reuters, Chevron Corporation CVX is expanding its ambitions in the fast-growing data center power market by exploring additional projects across the United States. Building on the momentum of Project Kilby, the company is evaluating opportunities in several strategic regions to support the rapidly increasing electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

With abundant natural gas resources, proven energy infrastructure expertise and a growing pipeline of potential customers, Chevron is positioning itself as a key provider of dedicated power solutions for next-generation digital infrastructure.

Building on the Success of Project Kilby

Project Kilby represents Chevron's first dedicated natural gas-fired power project designed specifically for a hyperscale data center. The 2.67-gigawatt facility will supply electricity to Microsoft's data center campus in Pecos, TX, with enough generating capacity to power a city the size of San Francisco.

The project reflects Chevron's strategy of combining its extensive energy development experience with growing demand from technology companies seeking reliable, large-scale power sources for AI workloads.

Chevron expects to make a final investment decision by the end of the year, while the first electricity from Project Kilby is anticipated in 2028. The facility also has the potential to expand beyond its initial capacity as future demand increases.

Chevron Is Exploring New Growth Opportunities Nationwide

Following Project Kilby, Chevron is actively evaluating similar opportunities in several regions, including West Texas, the Midwest, the Gulf Coast and areas near Colorado's Rocky Mountains. The company is also considering projects in Utah, where it already operates a hydrogen facility.

Chevron has indicated that future developments could involve both Microsoft and other technology customers, depending on project economics and commercial viability. The company believes multiple locations across the country offer the right combination of energy resources, infrastructure and customer demand to support dedicated data center power facilities.

Natural Gas Supports Reliable AI Infrastructure

As AI adoption accelerates, reliable electricity has become one of the biggest challenges facing data center expansion. Chevron believes natural gas offers an effective solution, backed by its abundant domestic supply, operational flexibility, and ability to provide continuous, dispatchable power.

Unlike intermittent energy sources, natural gas generation can quickly respond to changing electricity demand while maintaining stable operations. This reliability is particularly valuable for data centers, where uninterrupted power is essential to support AI processing, cloud services and other digital workloads.

CVX Is Balancing New Opportunities With Existing Operations

While expanding into dedicated power generation, Chevron continues to prioritize the energy needs of its own operations. The company evaluates new investments across its broader business to ensure projects supporting external customers do not compromise the reliability of power required for activities such as drilling operations and compression infrastructure in the Permian Basin.

This enterprise-wide approach allows Chevron to pursue emerging business opportunities while maintaining operational efficiency across its core energy portfolio.

Creating a New Long-Term Revenue Stream

Beyond supporting growing electricity demand, data center power projects provide Chevron with an opportunity to diversify its revenue sources. Dedicated power generation offers income that is less directly exposed to fluctuations in oil and natural gas commodity prices, creating a potentially more stable long-term business segment.

Although industry analysts believe it is still too early to determine the financial impact of these projects, Chevron continues to advance its plans as demand for AI infrastructure grows across the United States.

Chevron Looks Beyond Project Kilby

The rapid expansion of AI and cloud computing is reshaping electricity demand, creating significant opportunities for energy providers capable of delivering reliable, large-scale power. Chevron's strategy extends well beyond Project Kilby, with multiple regions under evaluation for future developments.

By leveraging its natural gas resources, project execution capabilities and established energy infrastructure, Chevron aims to play an increasingly important role in powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers while strengthening its long-term growth strategy.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Currently, CVX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK and Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. It owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP’s 2026 earnings indicates 113.1% year-over-year growth.

TN-based Delek US Holdings is an independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company’s operations are organized into two reportable segments: Refining and Logistics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DK’s 2026 revenues indicates 5.9% year-over-year growth.

Liberty Energy is a leading North American oilfield services company, specializing in hydraulic fracturing and completion solutions. The company provides differentiated services through advanced technology integration and real-time data analytics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT’s 2026 earnings indicates 66.7% year-over-year growth.

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