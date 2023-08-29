Chevron evacuates U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms ahead of hurricane Idalia

Adds location of facilities affected

HOUSTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron on Tuesday said it evacuated staff from three U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms ahead of hurricane Idalia.

Idalia was expected to become a major hurricane on Wednesday with sustained winds topping at least 111 miles per hour (179 kph) before it slams into the west coast of Florida later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The third largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf said non-essential personnel were withdrawn from its Blind Faith and Petronius plaforms, and all staff removed from its Genesis platform. Blind Faith and Petronius are up to 160 miles southeast of New Orleans in the Central Gulf of Mexico.

Production was continuing at Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico oil and gas facilities. The Genesis platform, about 150 miles southwest of New Orleans, in currently being decommissioned, a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

