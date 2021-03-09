Chevron doubles target synergies from Noble deal, sets new carbon intensity cutting goals

March 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Tuesday raised its forecast for expected synergies from its takeover of rival Noble Energy to $600 million and unveiled new carbon intensity reduction targets, highlighting top U.S. oil companies' focus on cost cutting.

