Chevron doubles target synergies from Noble deal, sets new carbon intensity cutting goals

March 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Tuesday raised its forecast for expected synergies from its takeover of rival Noble Energy to $600 million and unveiled new carbon intensity reduction targets, highlighting top U.S. oil companies' focus on cost cutting.

