Chevron Deference: The Key to US Regulations That are Fit-for-Purpose

For starters, "Chevron" is not about which gas station you frequent, but a looming legal matter of enormous significance regarding how our federal laws and regulations are implemented and maintained. Long-established rules and regulations need adjustments and guidance to keep pace with the industries and activities they regulate. Since 1984, in a case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court -- Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. -- we have had a framework to help shape the power of administrative agencies to make these adjustments, noting that federal courts would generally defer to agency expertise and not second guess agency decisions to update/refine regulatory requirements.

The balance between federal courts deferring to administrative agencies on how to implement and interpret laws enacted by Congress has become increasingly important as the pace of technological innovation and evolution of our economy has accelerated. There is a constant challenge for all regulators to keep regulations relevant, effective and updated. There is a great deal at stake. These rules are the foundation of our free-market economy and provide basic guardrails to protect consumers and society in general.

Given the age of that foundation, combined with the speed of innovation in nearly every sector of our economy, our existing regulatory framework is vulnerable to gaps and playing catch-up. Just think of the implications for the food we eat, the air we breathe, the pharmaceuticals we use and the financial products we buy.

After four decades, our U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether to change the Chevron approach and roll back how much federal judges should defer to agency interpretations and/or challenge whether those interpretations are reasonable. Historically, Chevron said agencies have considerable leeway when Congress is not specific and when industry changes and market evolutions create novel legal questions as to the application/interpretation of existing regulations.

This approach has stood the test of time and is well based on the notion that Congress entrusted the implementation and enforcement of statutes to the expert agencies in the first place. Furthermore, agency subject-matter experts are far more knowledgeable, experienced, and proactive in their regulatory domains than politicians or judges could ever be. That said, Chevron deference is limited and where agency actions are challenged, federal courts must ensure the reasonableness of such agency actions is evident.

Executive Branch Politics

Examining the reasonableness of agency actions in the event of legal challenge has become an interesting battleground in the last decade as partisan attempts to reframe and even reinterpret the application of existing regulations has been evident by both parties. Executive branch agencies, to no one’s surprise, are generally led by political appointees who cycle in and out with the change in presidential administrations. We have witnessed a veritable flip-flop on important regulations relating to environmental, health care, corporate reporting on climate change, fiduciary duty, mis-selling of financial products, and proxy voting matters, just to name a few.

In decades past, executive branch agencies and their commissions (or boards) seemed inclined to follow the public servant model of government, noting their collective job was to advance regulatory policy in their agencies that promoted fairness, safety, ethics, and the public interest. In many cases, agency commissions or boards operated in a collegial and consensus manner, seeking to have all members aligned and advancing policy measures that were fair and balanced.

Unfortunately, times have changed dramatically as Congressional ineffectiveness has resulted in regulatory agencies being the place where policy and politics of an administration is carried out, whether it is a pro-industry, pro-consumer, or pro some other agenda.

The result of more partisan agency action has been a growing number of legal challenges being filed by the policy “loser” in these administrative battles. Typically, these actions ask the federal court to block the administrative rule changes and declare the process invalid for having violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). Suffice it to say this has put the Chevron doctrine of deference in the spotlight.

Judicial Politics- A Note of Caution

In our view, it is important that we avoid having aggressive, partisan agency regulations in the first place, particularly if the result is that the federal courts effectively become the tie-breaker in partisan battles. One recent example is in the crypto sector where the SEC determined to prohibit crypto-based exchange traded products on the basis of a threat to market functioning and investor protection. Industry advocates and their political backers were successful in having the federal judiciary reexamine the reasonableness of, rather than defer to, the SEC determination. The SEC was ultimately forced to approve several new crypto products for exchange trading at the behest of the industry. The judiciary supported industry views and rejected the SEC views of market safety, fairness and investor protection.

Conclusion

The alternative to Chevron deference is unclear. On the one hand, it could be a greater reliance on Congress to act with the necessary speed, expertise, and scope to effectively address changing business tactics and technologies, making regulatory adjustments promptly. On the other hand, federal courts could take a more activist approach to agency determinations that are challenged as outside the APA, i.e., less deference and more scrutiny of the reasonableness of agency actions.

The problem with both approaches is we are shifting the decision on regulatory enhancement and preservation away from regulators and career staff who are the subject matter experts on both what is being regulated and how it is changing. Agencies, even though led by an ever-changing cycle of political appointees, have career staff that are the keepers of regulatory certainty, stability and separation from the tumult of politics. They, more than anyone, ensure regulations are maintained and refreshed as the activities being regulated evolve.

In 2004, then SEC Chairman Bill Donaldson cautioned at our CFA Institute annual meeting to stay vigilant as the ultimate stakeholders in financial markets to ensure our regulatory process not fall victim to political whim. “The reliability, quality and safety that US markets offer, hinges on our ability to provide certainty and stability in the face of constant evolution,” said Donaldson.

We must avoid politicization of our regulatory process by keeping agency actions and judicial second guessing in line. Chevron deference, when properly applied, is key to the fitness of our regulatory system.

