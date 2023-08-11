Chevron (CVX) to Fund Two Low-Carbon Projects in Australia

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), a major oil and gas producer in the United States, announced investments in two low-carbon projects in Western Australia (WA) through its subsidiaries — Chevron Australia New Energies Pty Ltd and Chevron Australia Pty Ltd.

CVX revealed that it would fund a multi-year research project with Deakin University's Blue Carbon Lab to explore potential carbon dioxide sequestration opportunities in the state's coastal wetlands as well as Carbon Sync, which is leading a soil carbon sequestration pilot project involving nearly 80,000 hectares in WA.

Per Barbara Harrison, vice president of Offsets and Emerging at Chevron New Energies, lower carbon energy is the future of energy. Apart from being a crucial component of Chevron's existing portfolio, Australia has enormous potential to develop businesses that would support the company’s efforts to lower carbon emissions, he added.

According to Chevron, its collaboration with Carbon Sync is anticipated to offer critical insights into soil carbon projects, in a region with huge potential for scale to help meet the forecasted demand for Australian Carbon Credit Units. The company added that by contributing to Blue Carbon Lab, it will be possible to explore blue carbon prospects in the salt marsh, mangrove and seagrass environments of WA.

