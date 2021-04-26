Chevron (CVX) to Develop Major Hydrogen Businesses With Toyota

Chevron Corporation CVX signed a memorandum of understanding with Toyota Motor North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation TM, to create green hydrogen businesses. The collaboration seeks to transition to an effective and booming global hydrogen economy.

Chevron, through its subsidiary Chevron Products Company, will accelerate and manage the development of commercially feasible and large-scale businesses in hydrogen in the United States. Notably, Chevron Products provides technology services and offers integrated information systems to connect people, ideas, processes and data.

Chevron and Toyota are looking to focus on three aspects, namely collaborating on public policy measures to facilitate the development of hydrogen infrastructure, analyzing the market demand for fuel-cell electric vehicles and the supply opportunities to fulfill the demand. Further, both companies are seeking opportunities to research and develop hydrogen-powered transportation and storage.

Chevron has been under immense pressure from investors and activists to match the climate commitments of cutting greenhouse gases by European energy giants like Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDS.A and TOTAL SE TOT. Notably, several companies are pursuing tangible plans to reduce emissions and setting low-carbon targets to achieve a carbon-neutral future.

Thus, Chevron decided to explore an alliance to develop hydrogen as it is regarded as an environmentally-friendly transportation fuel option. When burned, hydrogen does not emit greenhouse gases, which incite global warming and degrade the natural world. Notably, it can be delivered by pipelines and is comparatively easy to store as compared to other renewable power such as solar and wind.

The combination of Toyota’s expertise in developing hydrogen-powered fuel-cell technology and Chevron’s deep resources in the energy sector are capable of creating new transportation decisions for consumers and businesses. On its part, the opportunity utilizes the market position, assets, technology and organizational capability of Chevron, and is expected to help achieve its low-carbon transition goal.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Chevron is one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies. It is fully integrated, with operations all over the world.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its stock has gained 15.1% compared with the industry’s 11.3% growth.

Zacks Rank

The company currently sports a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.