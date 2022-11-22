Chevron (CVX) to Buy 100% Stake in Beyond6 CNG Fueling Network

Chevron Corporation CVX recently announced that it signed a definitive agreement to take over full ownership of Beyond6, LLC and its network of 55 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations spread across the United States.

CVX is acquiring ownership from Beyond6’s current co-owners — Mercuria Energy Trading and CEO Andrew West. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Mercuria will enter into a long-term supply relationship to deliver renewable natural gas (RNG) to Chevron. This will enable CVX to market the RNG it either produces or procures through a nationwide network of CNG locations.

Chevron mentioned that this acquisition of Beyond6 complements the energy giant’s strength in its traditional product business with new offerings. These will assist customers in supporting a lower carbon future, of which RNG is an essential part of the company’s portfolio of solutions.

Additionally, through partnerships with Brightmark and California Bioenergy, Chevron is developing projects across the United States. These are designed to convert fugitive methane emissions from dairies to beneficial use as RNG, which is considered to be carbon negative on a lifecycle basis under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Products, stated that the company has seen robust demand for its RNG-to-CNG fuel offering from new and existing customers. “Because of its carbon negative attribute and the ability of fleet operators to efficiently adapt vehicles to run on CNG, renewable natural gas can be a lower carbon solution for fleets seeking to reduce their lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.

Chevron, the American oil major, is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, CVX is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

