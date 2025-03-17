Chevron (CVX) Strengthens Its Position with Bold $2.3B Investment in Hess (HES)

Chevron (CVX) has recently acquired nearly 5% of Hess (HES) by purchasing 15,380,000 shares between January and March this year, a move valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The acquisition was made at a discount relative to the price implied by Chevron’s $53 billion all-stock takeover agreement for Hess agreed in 2023, demonstrating strong confidence in the pending merger.





Chevron’s purchase reflects its determination to overcome the arbitration battle with Exxon Mobil, which has delayed the Hess deal for over a year. The dispute centers on Exxon’s claim of a right of first refusal over Hess’s 30% stake in a major oil project in Guyana—a claim that Chevron contends does not apply in the case of a corporate merger. The arbitration case is scheduled for a hearing in May with a decision expected by September.





Bull Case:



Chevron's acquisition of nearly 5% of Hess demonstrates strong confidence in the merger and strategic commitment to expanding its portfolio with world-class assets.



The purchase at a discount relative to the merger agreement price represents a financially savvy move that could deliver additional value to shareholders if the full acquisition is completed.



Access to Hess's 30% stake in Guyana's Stabroek block would significantly enhance Chevron's production growth outlook into the 2030s, as it's considered one of the largest oil discoveries in the last decade.



The combined company is expected to grow production and free cash flow faster and for longer than Chevron's current five-year guidance, potentially supporting higher dividend growth and share repurchases.



Chevron's strong financial health, evidenced by its low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 and 37-year streak of dividend increases, positions it well to successfully integrate Hess and maximize the value of the acquisition.



Bear Case:



The ongoing arbitration with Exxon Mobil presents a significant risk that could potentially derail the entire merger if Exxon's right of first refusal claim is upheld.



If Chevron loses the arbitration case, it may be forced to proceed with the Hess acquisition without the valuable Guyana assets, substantially reducing the strategic value of the deal.



The delay in completing the merger due to the arbitration process creates uncertainty and could lead to integration challenges or changes in market conditions that affect the deal's economics.



Exxon's potential counter-offensive, backed by its recent $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, could outbid Chevron and further complicate the situation.



The outcome of this arbitration could set a precedent that makes future mergers and acquisitions in the energy sector more complex and costly, potentially limiting Chevron's strategic options going forward.



Despite the challenges posed by the arbitration process, Chevron’s acquisition of a significant stake in Hess is seen as a bold move to strengthen its merger position. This strategic investment not only bolsters Chevron’s market presence but also positions the company to capture growth from a major oil project in Guyana, even as it navigates a complex regulatory and competitive landscape.Looking ahead, the outcome of the pending arbitration with Exxon Mobil will be critical. A positive resolution could reaffirm investor confidence and set a strong precedent for future large-scale energy mergers, while any setback might force further adjustments in Chevron’s strategy as it strives to secure its long-term competitive edge.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

