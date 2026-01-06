Chevron (CVX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Chevron (CVX) was down 4.46% at $156.54. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

The stock of oil company has risen by 10.18% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chevron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.54, signifying a 25.24% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.61 billion, up 2.65% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $192.33 billion, indicating changes of -26.97% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.98% lower. Chevron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chevron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.27, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 10.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.