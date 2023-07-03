Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $157.21, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Chevron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $54.07 billion, down 21.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.83 per share and revenue of $215.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.55% and -12.49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.88% lower. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Chevron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.34, so we one might conclude that Chevron is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

