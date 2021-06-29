Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

CVX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 191.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.52 billion, up 163.2% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $137.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2920% and +44.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.33% higher within the past month. CVX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CVX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.

Investors should also note that CVX has a PEG ratio of 3.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.