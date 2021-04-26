Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $101.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had lost 3.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 29.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.9 billion, down 1.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.20 per share and revenue of $127.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2700% and +34.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% higher within the past month. CVX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note CVX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.12.

Investors should also note that CVX has a PEG ratio of 3.91 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

