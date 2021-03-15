Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $110.25, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 21.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CVX is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.87 billion, down 2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $126.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2525% and +33.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.49% higher. CVX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, CVX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.

We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 4.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

