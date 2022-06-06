Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $176.83, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 4.05% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $4.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 171.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.35 billion, up 44.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.95 per share and revenue of $218.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +108.49% and +34.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower within the past month. Chevron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chevron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.13, so we one might conclude that Chevron is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CVX has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

