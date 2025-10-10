Chevron (CVX) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $148.90, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.56%.

The stock of oil company has fallen by 4.18% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chevron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2025. On that day, Chevron is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.67 billion, up 5.92% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.63 per share and revenue of $194.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.08% and -3.96%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chevron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% lower. Chevron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chevron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.56, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.