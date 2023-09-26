Chevron (CVX) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $167.80, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 5.31% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Chevron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chevron is projected to report earnings of $3.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.56 billion, down 21.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.23 per share and revenue of $203.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.74% and -17.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Chevron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.72, so we one might conclude that Chevron is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

