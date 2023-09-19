Chevron (CVX) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $167.20, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 4.28% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.72% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chevron is projected to report earnings of $3.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.56 billion, down 21.14% from the prior-year quarter.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.23 per share and revenue of $203.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.74% and -17.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Chevron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.12, so we one might conclude that Chevron is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

