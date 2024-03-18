Chevron (CVX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Chevron (CVX) ended the recent trading session at $155.41, demonstrating a -0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.82%.

The oil company's stock has climbed by 0.59% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chevron will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Chevron is projected to report earnings of $3 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51.13 billion, up 0.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.01 per share and revenue of $213.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.91% and +6.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Chevron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chevron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.38.

Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

