Chevron (CVX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $165.18, changing hands as high as $167.22 per share. Chevron Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $140.46 per share, with $189.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.78. The CVX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

