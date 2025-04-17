Chevron (CVX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Chevron (CVX) closed the latest trading day at $137.87, indicating a +1.85% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Shares of the oil company have depreciated by 17.49% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chevron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $2.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.11%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $47.38 billion, reflecting a 2.74% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.65 per share and revenue of $197.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.93% and -2.72%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chevron. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.26% downward. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Chevron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.9 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that CVX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.21.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.