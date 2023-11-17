Chevron (CVX) Resumes Venezuela Fuel Supply Amid Sanction Easing

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), a leading U.S. oil firm, has initiated the supply of fuel to Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, in a significant expansion of the existing oil swap agreements, per a Reuters report.

Chevron and PDVSA had previously adhered to a 2022 agreement that outlined the expansion of certain operations, including a swap of Venezuelan crude for diluents provided by Chevron. This arrangement also encompassed the repayment of debts owed by Venezuela. Under the terms of what appears to be an extension of the initial swap deal, Chevron has started supplying fuel to PDVSA that includes naphtha and gasoline blend stock, per the report.

The first vessel operating under this expanded arrangement arrived at Venezuela's Jose port this week, carrying 450,000 barrels of heavy naphtha destined for PDVSA. Additionally, the report indicates that a second tanker is being chartered this week to transport approximately 240,000 barrels of gasoline blend stock in November.

The report indicates that the details regarding the compensation for these fuel shipments are not yet clear. It remains uncertain whether the payment will be made with Venezuelan crude or through an alternative mechanism. The license granted by the Biden administration facilitates the ability to make and receive payments from Venezuela. It also enables the procurement of goods and services for oil and gas projects.

