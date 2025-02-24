Chevron (CVX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Chevron (CVX) reported revenue of $52.23 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.96 billion, representing a surprise of +11.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production : 3350 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 3341.59 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3350 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 3341.59 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on six analysts. International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1704 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1706.85 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1704 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1706.85 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts. U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1646 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 1635.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1646 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 1635.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by four analysts on average. International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 5,437 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,568.83 Mcf/D.

: 5,437 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,568.83 Mcf/D. U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 1189 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1201.59 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1189 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1201.59 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day : 2,743 Mcf/D versus 2,674.73 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,743 Mcf/D versus 2,674.73 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 797 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 784.66 millions of barrels of oil.

: 797 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 784.66 millions of barrels of oil. International Downstream - Refined Product Sales : 1557 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1486.59 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1557 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1486.59 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. Downstream - Refined Product Sales : 1257 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1217.32 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 1257 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1217.32 millions of barrels of oil per day. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $48.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $48.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates : $688 million compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.5% year over year.

: $688 million compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.5% year over year. Segment Income- All Other: -$817 million compared to the -$494.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Chevron have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

