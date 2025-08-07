Chevron (CVX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Chevron (CVX) reported revenue of $44.82 billion, down 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.77, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70, the EPS surprise was +4.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production : 3396 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 3325.97 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3396 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 3325.97 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by five analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1695 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1675.02 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 1695 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1675.02 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1701 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1651.44 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1701 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1651.44 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by four analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day : 2,864.00 Mcf/D versus 2,826.53 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,864.00 Mcf/D versus 2,826.53 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 7,963.00 Mcf/D versus 7,851.63 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7,963.00 Mcf/D versus 7,851.63 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 2068 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 2024.02 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2068 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 2024.02 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 1218 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1205.94 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 1218 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1205.94 millions of barrels of oil per day. International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 5,099.00 Mcf/D compared to the 5,025.09 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5,099.00 Mcf/D compared to the 5,025.09 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 850 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 818.08 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 850 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 818.08 millions of barrels of oil per day. Revenues- Other income : $-89 million versus $182.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -122.2% change.

: $-89 million versus $182.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -122.2% change. Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates : $536 million versus $526.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.6% change.

: $536 million versus $526.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.6% change. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $44.38 billion compared to the $44.6 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Chevron here>>>

Shares of Chevron have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.