Chevron (CVX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chevron (CVX) reported $48.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $2.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +54.1%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 2024 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 2006.51 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2024 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 2006.51 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on three analysts. International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1834 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1853.14 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1834 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1853.14 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by three analysts on average. U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production : 3858 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 3859.65 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3858 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 3859.65 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on three analysts. International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 974 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 995.39 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 974 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 995.39 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 5,161.00 Mcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,194.92 Mcf/D.

: 5,161.00 Mcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,194.92 Mcf/D. U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 1461 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1454.66 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1461 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1454.66 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Worldwide - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 2435 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2450.05 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2435 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2450.05 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. International Downstream - Refinery Crude Oil Inputs : 616 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 631.87 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 616 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 631.87 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. Downstream - Refinery Crude Oil Inputs : 1054 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 987.19 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1054 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 987.19 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Other income : $306 million versus $366.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.6% change.

: $306 million versus $366.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.6% change. Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates : $745 million versus $593.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $745 million versus $593.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $47.56 billion versus $49.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Chevron here>>>

Shares of Chevron have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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