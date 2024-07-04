Chevron (CVX), QazaqGaz Sign a Gas Exploration Agreement

Chevron Corporation CVX, a leading multinational energy company, has entered into a significant cooperation agreement through its subsidiary Chevron Munaigas Inc. with QazaqGaz, Kazakhstan's national gas company. This partnership is focused on the geological exploration of potential gas resources at the Zhalibek site in the Aktobe region, near the Zhanazhol and Urikhtau fields. The agreement marks a key moment in CVX's longstanding relationship with Kazakhstan, spanning over three decades.

Background of the Agreement

Negotiations and Preparation: In the past year, CVX and QazaqGaz have engaged in detailed negotiations and technical preparations for the Zhalibek project. This collaborative effort highlights the companies’ commitment to advancing Kazakhstan's energy sector through strategic gas exploration and development.

Scope of the Project: In the initial phase, CVX plans to reprocess existing seismic data and conduct thorough technical interpretations at the Zhalibek site. This step is crucial for identifying potential gas condensate or oil and gas condensate fields, which can enhance Kazakhstan's commercial gas resource base.

Chevron's Perspective

Strategic Importance: Derek Magness, managing director for Chevron’s Eurasia Business Unit, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership with QazaqGaz, stating that the partnership has driven mutual growth and created new opportunities in the region's energy landscape.

Commitment to Gas Development: CVX recognizes the growing importance of gas development in Kazakhstan. The agreement with QazaqGaz aligns with CVX's broader strategy to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global energy market, particularly in regions that are rich in natural resources like Kazakhstan.

QazaqGaz's Vision

Economic Impact: Sanzhar Zharkeshov, chairman of QazaqGaz's Management Board, emphasized the expected economic benefits of the Zhalibek project, stating that the exploration and development of gas condensate fields are anticipated to boost Kazakhstan's economic growth, which is in line with national directives.

Attracting International Investment: Zharkeshov further emphasized that Kazakhstan's robust gas industry potential is increasingly attracting international investors and multinational corporations like CVX. This trend highlights Kazakhstan's attractiveness as a strategic hub for energy investments in Central Asia.

Conclusion

The cooperation agreement between CVX and QazaqGaz marks a significant milestone in Kazakhstan's gas exploration landscape. It reflects CVX's commitment to sustainable energy development and its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. Moving forward, the reprocessing of seismic data and technical interpretations at the Zhalibek site will open the way for potential discoveries, which will contribute to the country's economic prosperity and energy security.

