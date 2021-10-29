Chevron (CVX) Q3 Earnings Top, Sets Free Cash Flow Record

Chevron Corporation CVX reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $2.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. Meanwhile, the company reported a profit of just 18 cents per share in the year-ago period.



Chevron follows peers ExxonMobil XOM and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) in coming up with third-quarter earnings. Meanwhile, BP plc BP will reveal quarterly numbers early next week. Chevron’s impressive earnings reflects higher commodity prices and production, plus increase in refined products sales.



The company generated revenues of $44.7 billion. The sales figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.5 billion and increased 82.3% year over year.

Segment Performance

Upstream: Chevron’s production of crude oil and natural gas increased 7.1% from the year-earlier level to 3,034 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day/MBOE/d (58% liquids) and it was the fourth successive quarter where volumes topped 3 million barrels per day. The year-over-year rise reflects contribution from the Noble Energy acquisition and lower production curtailments.



The U.S. output was up 14.8% year over year to 1,127 MBOE/d and the company’s international operations (accounting for 63% of the total) was up 3% to 1,907 MBOE/d.



Apart from higher production, Chevron also experienced a significant improvement in commodity prices. At $58 per barrel, Chevron’s average realized liquids prices in the U.S. were 87.1% above the year-earlier levels while prices overseas rose 74.4%. On the natural gas front, its realizations soared 265.2% and 61.4%.



The dual catalyst of increase in volumes and realizations meant that Chevron’s upstream segment recorded a profit of $5.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021, rocketing from the $235 million earned in the year-ago period when the energy sector was just coming out of the devastated by the pandemic-induced demand destruction and price plunge.



Downstream: Chevron’s downstream segment recorded a profit of $1.3 billion, a massive improvement from last year’s income of $292 million. The jump primarily underlined higher product sales, improved earnings from its Chevron Phillips Chemical Company joint venture and stronger domestic margins.

Cash Flows, Capital Expenditure

The company recorded $8.6 billion in cash flow from operations, more than doubling from $3.5 billion a year ago. The soaring cash flow could be attributed to strong price realizations in the upstream business. Importantly, Chevron’s free cash flow for the quarter was a record $6.7 billion.



In the third quarter, Chevron paid $2.6 billion in dividends and bought back $625 million worth of its shares.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company spent $2.8 billion in capital and exploratory expenditures during the quarter, compared to the year-ago period’s $2.6 billion. Some 84% of the total outlays pertained to upstream projects.



Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, the San Ramon, CA-based company had $6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $37.3 billion with a debt-to-total capitalization of about 21.6%.

