Chevron (CVX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Chevron (CVX) reported revenue of $47.61 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.18, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +1.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production : 3353 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 3297.78 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3353 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 3297.78 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on five analysts. U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1636 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1651.27 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 1636 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1651.27 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1717 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1667.46 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1717 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1667.46 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts. Worldwide - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 8,230 Mcf/D versus 7,997.44 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8,230 Mcf/D versus 7,997.44 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 1159 millions of barrels of oil versus 1214.96 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1159 millions of barrels of oil versus 1214.96 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average. International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production) : 5,371 Mcf/D versus 5,331.01 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,371 Mcf/D versus 5,331.01 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 822 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 794.1 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 822 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 794.1 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day : 2,859 Mcf/D compared to the 2,666.42 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,859 Mcf/D compared to the 2,666.42 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. Worldwide - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production) : 1981 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2009.07 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1981 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2009.07 millions of barrels of oil. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $46.10 billion versus $46.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.

: $46.10 billion versus $46.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change. Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates : $820 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $770.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.1%.

: $820 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $770.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.1%. Revenues- Other income: $689 million compared to the $238.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

Shares of Chevron have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change.

