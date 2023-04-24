Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $171.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 8.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.36 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.64 billion, down 12.38% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.39 per share and revenue of $207.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.58% and -15.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% lower within the past month. Chevron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chevron has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.78, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.