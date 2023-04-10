Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $168.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 5% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.39 billion, down 9.16% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.56 per share and revenue of $215.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.68% and -12.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. Chevron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chevron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.6.

It is also worth noting that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

