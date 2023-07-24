Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $161.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 4.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Chevron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. On that day, Chevron is projected to report earnings of $3.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 47.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.71 billion, down 23.34% from the prior-year quarter.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.28 per share and revenue of $212 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.47% and -13.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.02% lower. Chevron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chevron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.25.

We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

