Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $91.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil company had gained 14.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 29.94% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CVX to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 93.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.52 billion, down 18.78% from the prior-year quarter.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $100.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -100.48% and -31.56%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 88.1% higher. CVX is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

