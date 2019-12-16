Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $119.35, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil company had lost 3.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CVX to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.27 billion, down 9.64% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $149.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.18% and -10.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. CVX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVX has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.36 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.

Investors should also note that CVX has a PEG ratio of 3.06 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

