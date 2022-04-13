Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $171.67, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 6.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Chevron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.23, up 258.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.5 billion, up 42.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.84 per share and revenue of $187.05 billion, which would represent changes of +82.53% and +15.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.91% higher. Chevron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Chevron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.51.

Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

