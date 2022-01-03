Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $119.26, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil company had gained 2.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chevron is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.6 billion, up 72.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Chevron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.93.

We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

