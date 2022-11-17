Chevron (CVX), Others to Explore Green Projects in Indonesia

Chevron Corporation CVX, along with Pertamina Power Indonesia and Keppel Infrastructure, recently announced that it signed a joint study agreement for the exploration of selected green hydrogen and green ammonia project development using renewable energy in Sumatera, Indonesia.

The agreement was signed at the Business 20 (B20) Investment Forum held in conjunction with the B20 Summit in Bali. The companies intend to explore the viability of developing a green hydrogen facility, powered by 250-400 megawatts of geothermal energy in the initial phase.

The hydrogen production unit, with a production volume of no less than 40,000 tons per annum, could have the potential to scale up to 80,000 to 160,000 tons per annum, contingent on geothermal energy accessibility and market demands. The joint study agreement aims to leverage and build on the strength of each of the three partners.

Austin Knight, the vice president of Hydrogen, Chevron New Energies, stated that his company has a long-standing history of working in Indonesia and with Pertamina and a growing relationship with Keppel. “Chevron’s strength has always been solving big, complex energy challenges, and creating a lower carbon future is the opportunity that motivates us. As part of this effort, we must work together to identify new, innovative ways of producing and delivering ever-cleaner energy to a growing world,” he added.

Chevron, the American oil major, is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, CVX is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

