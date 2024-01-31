Chevron (CVX) Opts for Longer Route to Ship Kazakh Oil to Asia

Chevron Corporation CVX shifted its approach to transporting Kazakhstan's CPC Blend oil to Asia, avoiding the Red Sea due to heightened security concerns from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. This change in transportation routes carries implications not just for Chevron but also for other companies such as Shell plc and BP plc. Let's delve into the details of this significant development.

Chevron's Strategic Shift

Chevron, a major player in the energy sector, opted for a new route for its CPC Blend oil shipments. Instead of the traditional route through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, it is now sending cargoes around Africa's Cape of Good Hope. This decision stemmed from the escalating attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, prompting concerns about the safety of the conventional shipping route.

Impact on Shipping Dynamics

The Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on shipping, prompting vessels to seek alternative routes. The Red Sea, the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia, is now perceived as a high-risk area. As a result, Chevron's decision to redirect shipments through the longer route around Africa is a strategic move to mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of its valuable cargoes. Historically, cargoes of CPC Blend oil destined for Asia followed the route from the Black Sea, through the Mediterranean and then south through the Suez Canal.

The Logistics of CPC Blend Oil

Origin and Loading Points: CPC Blend crude, a significant portion of which originates from Kazakhstan, is loaded at the Russian Black Sea terminal of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka, near Novorossisk. This Black Sea terminal helps as a key point for the transportation of CPC Blend to various destinations, including Asia.

Red Sea Attacks and Shipping Costs: The attacks in the Red Sea have not only raised security concerns but also led to soaring freight costs. Vessels opting for the longer route around Africa experience an extended voyage, resulting in increased operational expenses. This shift has financial implications for the entire supply chain and is reflected in the changing dynamics of CPC Blend oil flow to Asia.

Impact on CPC Blend Supplies to Asia

Quantitative Analysis: The consequences of Chevron's strategic shift are evident in the data. Total CPC Blend supplies to Asia have seen a significant decline from 1.2 million metric tons in December 2023 to 550,000 metric tons in January 2024.This sharp reduction is attributed to the challenges posed by the Red Sea attacks and the subsequent shift in shipping routes.

Chevron's Response: Chevron has chosen not to disclose specific details about vessels or elaborate on its operational decisions.However, CVX emphasizes its commitment to actively assessing the safety of routes in the Red Sea and the broader Middle East, making decisions based on the latest developments to ensure the safety of its shipments.

Conclusion

Chevron's decision to alter the transportation route for CPC Blend oil highlights the dynamic challenges faced by the energy industry. The shift from the Red Sea to the longer route around Africa reflects the company's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its shipments in the face of evolving geopolitical risks. As the industry adapts to these changes, the implications for global oil dynamics are likely to unfold, reshaping the strategies and priorities of major players in the energy sector.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, CVX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Enbridge Inc. ENB, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Subsea 7 is valued at $4.32 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 38 cents per share, or 2.69%, on an annual basis.

SUBCY offers offshore project services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea field development, covering project management, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of seabed production facilities.

Oceaneering International is worth $2.17 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 2.9%.

The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

Enbridge is valued at $76.41 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $2.6 per share, or 7.23%, on an annual basis.

Enbridge and its subsidiaries are an energy infrastructure company with five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation and Energy Services.

