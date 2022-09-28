Chevron (CVX) & MOECO to Boost Japanese Geothermal Technology

American oil and gas supermajor Chevron Corporation CVX recently announced the signing of a joint collaboration agreement with the Japanese oil exploration company Mitsui Oil Exploration Co. (“MOECO”).

The partnership between the two firms intends to explore the technical and commercial viability of advanced geothermal energy generation in Japan. Moreover, the new collaboration will study the potential of geothermal resources throughout Japan along with assessing the effectiveness of Advanced Closed Loop (ACL) technology for a joint future pilot project in the country.

CVX and MOECO may also evaluate potential cooperation for advanced geothermal technology opportunities using ACL internationally.

Conventional geothermal projects, which use traditional steam turbines, need high temperatures. However, CVX stated that the ACL technology can potentially allow access to geothermal resources at a wider range of temperatures and geologies through the use of alternative technology above and below the surface.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Chevron is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

