Chevron (CVX) Lags Further in Its Carbon Capture Targets

The American oil and gas giant, Chevron Corporation CVX, has fallen further behind its CO2 capture and storing targets at its mega gas project in Western Australia.

CVX recently confirmed that it bought and surrendered 5.23 metric tons (Mt) of CO2 offsets to cover the inability to meet its 2021 target at its CCS project in the offshore Gorgon gas field in Western Australia. Nearly all of these carbon offsets are linked to overseas projects to cut down emissions, with only 200,000 tons bought from Australia’s domestic market.

The Government of Western Australia has asked Chevron to capture no less than 80% of CO2 from the gas produced at the Gorgon field and then inject it into a geological formation two kilometers below Barrow Island, situated off the state’s northwest coast.

The $3-billion Gorgon project is one of the world’s largest carbon capture facilities and the only one operating in Australia. In July last year, Chevron stated that it had fallen 5.23 Mt short of the government’s 80% target, which is calculated on a five-year rolling average.

Being liable for capturing CO2 at its plant from July 2016 onward, Chevron could not commence injection until August 2019 due to technical problems. However, 5.5 Mt of CO2 was stored between the later start date and July 2021.

The company mentioned that the latest five-year average would lead to the requirement of buying more offsets. CVX has a 47% stake in the Gorgon LNG project, with partners ExxonMobil and Shell owing a 25% interest each.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Chevron is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. The company generates around $95 billion in annual revenues and produces more than three million barrels per day of oil equivalent.

