Chevron (CVX) Joins Nonprofit Decarbonization Organization

The San Ramon, CA-based American multinational energy company, Chevron Corporation CVX, announced that it signed an agreement to become part of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation ("GCMD"). The company intends to assist GCMD’s endeavors to create scalable lower-carbon technologies, comprising those that allow the use of ammonia as a maritime fuel and commercial ways to enable their usage.

Set up with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, GCMD is an independent, non-profit organization. GCMD is in Singapore and works together with the maritime industry to strategize pilot project executions and campaigns for well-designed climate policies and standards.

CEO of GCMD, Professor Lynn Loo, said that his organization is looking forward to collaborate with Chevron and make use of its experience as an energy producer, supplier and end user to operationalize pilots to eventually help reduce the time to deploy and adopt decarbonization solutions. He further mentioned that the partnership would allow both entities to work meticulously on the fuels of the future and carbon capture technologies, which are important enablers that will help the sector achieve its net-zero targets.

Aligned with its quest for a lower carbon future, Chevron Shipping is continuing its exploration of newer technologies, energy-saving equipment and lower carbon fuels. It is also working in partnership with industry organizations on these potential solutions.

Mark Ross, president of Chevron Shipping Company, said, "lowering the carbon intensity of shipping requires fundamental changes across the entire maritime value chain." He added that the task of reducing the company’s carbon footprint is complex and that it needs industry-wide collaboration, innovation and a well-designed policy. Lastly, he stated how GCMD brings together knowledge and expertise to help achieve this objective and that his company looks forward to work with GCMD toward their shared lower-carbon vision.

In 2021, Chevron launched Chevron New Energies (CNE) to fast-track lower carbon businesses in hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization and storage, offsets and emerging energy prospects and support Chevron’s continued emphasis on renewable fuels and products. As part of its plan, CNE focuses on customers in those sectors of the economy which are harder to abate than others.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, CVX is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. The company generates around $95 billion in annual revenues and produces more than three million barrels per day of oil equivalent. It currently churns out oil and natural gas at a 59/41 ratio. As of the end of 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 12.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

