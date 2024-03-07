Chevron (CVX) Joins Forces With Challenger for Offshore Uruguay Block

Chevron Corporation’s CVX subsidiary Chevron Uruguay Exploration Limited entered into an agreement with Challenger Energy's wholly-owned Uruguayan subsidiary, CEG Uruguay SA, for acquiring 60% interest in the AREA OFF-1 block offshore Uruguay. This agreement marks a significant development for both companies, with Chevron bringing its vast experience and resources to the project, and Challenger benefiting from a major partner to accelerate exploration efforts.

The Agreement Details

Per the terms of the agreement, Chevron will acquire a substantial 60% participating interest in the AREA OFF-1 block, marking a significant milestone for both companies. In addition to acquiring the majority interest, Chevron will also take on the responsibility of operating the block.

Meanwhile, CEG Uruguay will retain a significant 40% non-operating interest in the block, ensuring continued involvement and collaboration. Chevron's commitment to this partnership is highlighted by its agreement to pay $12.5 million in cash, after completing the transaction, to CEG Uruguay. These funds are reserved to support the further development of Challenger Energy's business initiatives.

Furthermore, Chevron will carry 100% of CEG Uruguay's share of the costs associated with a 3D seismic campaign on AREA OFF-1, demonstrating a strong financial commitment to exploration activities in the region.

Exploration Initiatives

One of the agreement's key features is Chevron's responsibility to bear 50% of CEG Uruguay's share of the costs associated with the initial exploration well on the AREA OFF-1 block if the former decides to drill. This initiative not only mitigates financial risk for CEG Uruguay but also underlines CVX’s confidence in the exploration potential of the AREA OFF-1 block.

Strategic Vision

This agreement reflects a shared vision for unlocking the vast potential of the AREA OFF-1 block. Eytan Uliel, chief executive officer of Challenger Energy, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "We firmly believe that AREA OFF-1 holds enormous potential, and this farm-out is a strong validation of the high-quality technical work CEG has done to date."

Geographical Significance

The AREA OFF-1 block occupies a strategic position offshore Uruguay, covering approximately 14,557 km2. Situated approximately 100 kilometers offshore, the block boasts water depths ranging from 80 meters to 1,000 meters, making it an ideal location for offshore exploration activities. This geographical advantage, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks, positions the AREA OFF-1 block as a prime asset for energy exploration and development.

Project Timeline

CEG Uruguay's journey with the AREA OFF-1 block began in June 2020, when it received the licence through the Open Uruguay Round process. The license was formally signed on May 25, 2022, with the initial four-year exploration term beginning on Aug 25, 2022. Chevron’s agreement with CEG Uruguay marks a milestone in the project timeline, paving the way for accelerated exploration and development activities.

Conclusion

This agreement for the AREA OFF-1 block represents a strategic move aimed at unlocking the full potential of Uruguay's offshore energy reserves. With Chevron assuming operatorship and committing substantial resources to exploration endeavors, the partnership is poised to drive significant value creation for both companies. As the project progresses, stakeholders eagerly anticipate further developments and milestones in Uruguay's energy sector.

