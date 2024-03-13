Chevron (CVX) Joins Forces With Celsia to Build a Solar Plant

Chevron Corporation CVX, one of the largest oil companies in the world, recently announced an ambitious partnership with Colombian power company Celsia SA ESP to establish a cutting-edge solar power plant at its fuel terminal in Bahía Las Minas, Panama. This initiative represents a significant step forward for Chevron in promoting sustainable operations, as well as highlighting the growing importance of renewable energy in Panama's energy mix.

Project Overview

The solar farm with have a peak capacity of 4.03 megawatts (MW) and cover an area of four hectares. It will include more than 6,700 high-efficiency solar panels, strategically placed to capture maximum sunlight.

Achieving Carbon Neutrality

One of the most appealing aspects of this venture is its potential to drive Chevron's operations toward carbon neutrality. The solar farm is expected to generate a significant amount of clean electricity, effectively powering the entire terminal. Chevron's Bahía Las Minas facility will become an environmental facility in the region by switching to renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions.

Environmental Benefits

The environmental benefits of this initiative are significant and multifaceted. The project's use of solar power is expected to reduce the annual release of approximately 1,809.3 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). This massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is equivalent to planting more than 100,000 mature trees, demonstrating the profound positive implications of climate change mitigation.

Corporate Commitment to Sustainability

Chevron's decision to proceed with this solar power project reflects its firm commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility. Doriana Hun, general manager of Chevron Panama, stated that this initiative is in line with Chevron's goal of significantly reducing its carbon footprint across all aspects of its operations.

Timeline and Progress

The solar power plant is currently under construction, and it is expected to be completed and commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025. This aggressive timeline demonstrates Chevron and Celsia's urgency in making the transition to renewable energy solutions.

Economic and Social Implications

Aside from the environmental benefits, this collaboration has significant economic and social implications for Panama. Chevron's leadership in sustainable development initiatives and investments in clean energy infrastructure not only strengthen its operations' resilience and competitiveness but also contribute to the socioeconomic advancement of local communities.

Conclusion

Chevron and Celsia's partnership to build a solar power plant in Panama is a significant step toward a more sustainable energy landscape. With significant environmental benefits and a commitment to carbon neutrality, this initiative exemplifies Chevron's leadership in driving a positive change. As construction continues and the solar power plant becomes operational, it will serve as a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing today's pressing challenges.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, CVX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Energy Transfer LP ET, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is valued at around $8.44 billion. In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 69.9%.

MUSA markets retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, operating retail stores under the brands Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek.

Energy Transfer is valued at $50.57 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.26 per share, or 8.39%, on an annual basis.

ET is an independent energy company, principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Subsea 7 is valued at $4.60 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 38 cents per share, or 2.54%, on an annual basis.

SUBCY offers offshore project services for the energy industry. It specializes in subsea field development and covers project management, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of seabed production facilities.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.