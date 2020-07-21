Chevron (CVX) Inks $5B Acquisition Deal With Noble Energy

Chevron Corporation CVX has reached an agreement to acquire Noble Energy NBL in an all-stock deal worth $5 billion.

The U.S. supermajor agreed to pay $10.38 per share of Noble, was accounting for a 7.6% premium to the latter's last closing price prior to the deal's announcement. The takeover, which is one of the largest energy deal wins since the beginning of the pandemic, will also include Noble Energy's hefty debt load and hence will be valued at approximately $13 billion.

This strategic move will provide the to-be-acquired company’s stockholders with 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each share held.

Rationale Behind the Deal

The buyout of Noble Energy’s assets is anticipated to expand Chevron’s presence in the DJ Basin of Colorado and the Permian Basin across West Texas and New Mexico. Particularly, Noble Energy has a total of 92,000 acres in the United States’ number one basin, Permian. The acquisition will also generate potential annual cost savings of $300 million within a year of the deal's closing.

Further, this transaction will expand Chevron’s international footprint. The company will have access to Noble Energy’s low-cost, proven reserves along with cash-generating offshore assets in Israel, especially the flagship Leviathan natural gas project, thereby boosting its base in the Mediterranean. Lest we forget, Chevron will also gain Noble Energy’s interests in its midstream partnership, Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX.

Per Michael Wirth, Chevron chairman and CEO, Noble Energy’s diversified, high-quality portfolio will improve the company’s topographical diversity, increase its capital flexibility and also better its strong cash flow generating ability. Further, these assets are expected to enhance Chevron’s operational potencies and the transaction also emphasizes its commitment to disciplined capital deployment.

This plum deal in the U.S. energy sector during 2020 is snapped up a little more than a year after Chevron withdrew its acquisition offer for Anadarko Petroleum, beaten by Occidental Petroleum’s OXY higher bid.

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2020 and is contingent on pending approvals and customary conditions. Upon the completion of the deal, Chevron will issue 58 million shares and Noble Energy stakeholders will possess 3% of the consolidated company.

Price Performance

Shares of this San Ramon, CA-based entity have plunged 29.3% year to date compared with the 38.1% decline of its industry. The historic oil market crash and the coronavirus-induced demand woes for the fuel caused massive curtailments in capital expenditure by the energy players, which in turn, created an extremely challenging operating environment for big oil players like Chevron. The signing of a $5-billion integration deal amid a crippling economic condition is expected to benefit the company by adding to its free cash flow and earnings per share a year after the deal’s culmination, assuming a Brent price of $40 a barrel.

About the Company

Chevron is one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spread to almost every corner of the globe. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, this currently Rank #3 (Hold) player is a fully-integrated company, participating in every energy-related aspect, ranging from oil production to refining and marketing. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

