Chevron (CVX) Halts Tamar Gas Production After Hamas Attack

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) announced on Monday that it has been directed by the Israeli government to shut natural gas production at the Tamar platform located in the Mediterranean Sea, in the wake of the recent attack on Israel by Hamas.

The Tamar field, a critical component of Israel's energy infrastructure, located approximately 50 miles west of Haifa, typically produces 7.1-8.5 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. The platform's temporary shutdown raises questions about the potential energy supply disruptions in the region.

Over the past two decades, gas discoveries in the country have been instrumental in transforming its economy. The Tamar field, in particular, has played a key role in contributing to Israel's energy production.

The shutdown of the Tamar field has immediate repercussions for both the country and its regional partners. Israel's plans to emerge as a major gas supplier to Egypt, now face uncertainty. A major portion of the gas supplied to Egypt subsequently reaches European markets, which are heavily dependent on non-Russian alternatives. Consequently, the short-term consequences of this stoppage could include reduced onward shipments or even potential delays. This disruption has caused a surge in gas prices in Europe.

Chevron, the operator of the Tamar field, has been actively exploring avenues to expand gas production in Israel. The company has been evaluating options to supply gas to neighboring markets and potentially convert it into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Europe. This includes the possibility of establishing a floating LNG plant. However, the current situation highlights the need for a robust security framework to safeguard operations in the region.

The sudden escalation of hostilities between Hamas and the Israeli military raises questions about the future security of the region. As geopolitical tensions persist, investors and industry stakeholders are closely monitoring developments, recognizing the importance of geopolitical stability in maintaining energy production and supply.

Chevron has made it clear that the safety of its personnel, the communities in which it operates, the environment and its facilities remains its top priority. While the Tamar field has been temporarily shut down, CVX continues to supply customers in Israel and the wider region from another major project known as Leviathan.

