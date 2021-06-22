Chevron (CVX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $106.40, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 0.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

CVX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CVX to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 193.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.52 billion, up 163.2% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $137.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2950% and +44.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.6% higher within the past month. CVX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CVX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.

We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CVX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

