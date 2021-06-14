Chevron (CVX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $107.97, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil company had lost 1.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CVX to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 194.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.52 billion, up 163.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.52 per share and revenue of $135.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2860% and +43.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. CVX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CVX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.32, which means CVX is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 3.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.