Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $154.88, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil company had lost 2.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Chevron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.08 billion, down 24.26% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.82 per share and revenue of $214.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.61% and -13.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.39% lower. Chevron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chevron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.76.

Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

