Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $157.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had lost 3.3% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $5.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58 billion, up 29.73% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.15 per share and revenue of $238.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +123.25% and +46.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Chevron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chevron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.83.

Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



