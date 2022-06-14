Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $167.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had lost 3.28% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $4.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 174.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $54.33 billion, up 44.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.25 per share and revenue of $221.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +112.18% and +36.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.56% higher. Chevron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chevron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.32, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

