Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $165.86, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 23.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Chevron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.21, up 256.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.03 billion, up 40.59% from the year-ago period.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.80 per share and revenue of $185.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.44% and +13.92%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.52% higher within the past month. Chevron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Chevron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.33.

It is also worth noting that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

