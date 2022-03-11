Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $170.90, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 25.57% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Chevron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 244.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.79 billion, up 42.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.51 per share and revenue of $180.04 billion, which would represent changes of +53.87% and +10.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.87% higher. Chevron currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chevron has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.59.

Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

